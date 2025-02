AAP MLA Atishi recognised as Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly AAP leader Atishi has been appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, marking a significant shift in the political landscape following Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation.

Delhi Assembly Speaker has officially recognized AAP MLA Atishi as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The decision comes amid significant political developments in the capital following the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister. Atishi, a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and a key minister in the previous government, will now assume the role of LoP, leading the opposition in the Assembly.