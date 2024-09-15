"Who will be the next Delhi CM?" Atishi responds | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi Minister Atishi

As Arvind Kejriwal announces to resign from the office of Delhi Chief Minister, the reactions have started to come from across the parties. The sudden announcement has left many questions unanswered, prominent among them being the name of the next chief minister. Delhi Minister Atishi also reacted to the resignation announcement and said that the Aam Aadmi Party government will work for the party till it remains in power, adding that it is not important who will be the next Delhi CM.

She said, "Who will be the next Chief Minister is not important. What is important is that no matter how long the Aam Aadmi Party government stays, it will work for the people of Delhi." She added that Kejriwal has set a new example of honesty. She said that this is the first time in the country's politics that a leader has urged people to vote for him if they have faith in his honesty. She added that now the people of Delhi will decide as there are less than 6 months left for the Delhi elections.

Atishi's reaction to the question of the next CM came amid the speculations that Sunita Kejriwal may succeed Arvind. Targeting the BJP, Atishi said, "Ever since Kejriwal became the Chief Minister of Delhi, BJP has left no stone unturned to stop his work. He became CM with 67 seats, in May 2015 but restrictions were imposed, and illegal notification was issued through NHA, which took away all the powers. One after the other such LGs were sent, who imposed restrictions on Kejriwal. After 8 years of legal battle, the government got a decision in its favour from the Supreme Court that the elected government would have the power. "

No proof of corruption against Kejriwal: Atishi

Delhi Minister Atishi said, "For the last two years, numerous raids were conducted, but they could not provide a single proof of corruption. BJP is afraid of elections. BJP knows that the way false accusations were made on Kejriwal, the people of Delhi are angry. BJP does not want elections because they know that the people of Delhi will express this anger through their votes. If elections were held today, the people of Delhi would not give even a single seat to BJP. All 70 seats will go to Aam Aadmi Party."

Watch full interview here:

