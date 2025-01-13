Delhi Assembly Election: Atishi to file nomination today, raises over Rs 19 lakh from crowdfunding drive

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.

Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Atishi will file her nomination on Monday from the Kalkaji Assembly Constituency for the upcoming Assembly polls. In a post on X, Atishi said that first, she would visit the Kalkaji Temple to get the blessing of Kalka Maa.

"I am going to file my nomination today. I will go to Kalkaji temple and take the blessings of Kalka Mai. Then after praying at Giri Nagar Gurudwara, I will start the nomination rally. In the last 5 years, I have received a lot of love from my family in Kalkaji. I am sure their blessings will remain with me," she added. The AAP leader is in the electoral fray against the BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress' Alka Lamba for the Kalkaji seat.

Atishi raises over Rs 19 lakh from crowdfunding drive

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has raised Rs 19.28 lakh in online donations within 24 hours of launching a crowdfunding campaign to contest the upcoming Assembly elections. She has set a goal of garnering Rs 40 lakh as her election campaign fund, contesting from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency. As of January 13, 11 am, the party's donation page shows 443 people have donated a total of Rs 19,26,427 to her. Earlier, Atishi turned to crowdfunding, claiming that people have donated money supporting the party's "honest politics" and that the party does not take money from businessmen.

Delhi Assembly Election 2025

The Election Commission on India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi. As per the Election Commission, the national capital will be voting in a single phase on February 5 to elect members for all 70 seats. Meanwhile, the results will be declared on February 8. The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections are set to witness a triangular contest among the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will aim for its third consecutive term, riding on its previous electoral successes. Meanwhile, the BJP and Congress are preparing to challenge AAP's dominance in the capital.

