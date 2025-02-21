Arvinder Singh Lovely to be Pro-tem Speaker of Delhi Assembly, says Vijender Gupta The BJP on Thursday formed a government in Delhi after 27 years. Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the new chief minister of the national capital. Six ministers also took oath at the event which took place in the iconic Ramlila Maidan.

Arvinder Singh Lovely, former minister in the Sheila Dikshit government and BJP MLA will be the Pro-tem Speaker of the Delhi Assembly. BJP MLA Vijender Gupta on Friday announced that Lovely would be the Pro-tem Speaker of the House. Lovely, who switched from the Congress to the BJP, won the Gandhinagar constituency after defeating AAP's Naveen Chaudhary and Congress's Kamal Arora.

Pro-tem Speaker is a temporary Speaker who conducts House proceedings for a limited period and till the election of the full-time Speaker.

Gupta is likely to be the Delhi Assembly Speaker. He told reporters that the new government was in place with a new enthusiasm and a new passion.

"Things are moving step by step in keeping with the enthusiasm and passion of the people of Delhi. A meeting has been held with the CM in which some discussion has taken place on how further proceedings will proceed," Gupta said.

Asked who would be the Pro-tem Speaker, Gupta said the agenda would be issued by evening and Lovely would hold the post.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta calls on President Murmu

In another development, Newly appointed Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The President's Office shared a picture of the meeting in a post on X.

"Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt Rekha Gupta called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," it said in the post.

Gupta, who is Delhi's fourth woman chief minister, and her six ministers were sworn in at the Ramlila Ground on Thursday.

The 50-year-old chief minister, who took charge of her office at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday afternoon, is the only woman chief minister in the NDA and the second in the country after TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: DK Shivakumar's 'even God can't fix Bengaluru traffic' remark row snowballs, BJP demands his resignation