‘Congratulations to AAP family’: Sunita Kejriwal’s first reaction to Delhi CM's bail in excise policy case

Arvind Kejriwal bail: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on bail bond of Rs 10 lakh and two sureties in the Delhi excise policy, prompting a stream of reactions from party leaders. AAP lauded the verdict, which came as a major relief and a shot in the arm for the AAP ahead of the Haryana Assembly Elections.

Reacting to the development, Sunita Kejriwal congratulated the ‘AAP family’ and wished for the early release of other party leaders, referring to Satyendra Jain. “Congratulations to AAP family! Kudos for staying strong. Wishing also the soonest release of our other leaders,” she said in a post on X.

What did the SC say on Arvind Kejriwal’s bail?

The Supreme Court, while granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal, directed him not to make any public comment on the merits of the case. The SC on Kejriwal's bail plea said, "No impediment in arresting a person who is already in custody in another case for purposes of probe."

The matter relates to alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which has now been scrapped. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also lodged a separate money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy 'scam'. According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to licence holders. On July 12, the apex court had granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the money laundering case.

While delivering the verdict, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said CBI arrest was only a measure to make meaningless bail in the ED case and added that the CBI must dispel the notion of being a caged parrot and expressed reservations against bail condition in the ED case barring Kejriwal from visiting CM Secretariat or signing files. It also said that the arrest by CBI raised more questions than it answered.

Conditions for Arvind Kejriwal’s bail

The Supreme Court has imposed some conditions on Arvind Kejriwal’s bail. He will not be allowed to enter the Chief Minister’s Office and sign files. The apex court also directed that Kejriwal will not make any public comment on this case and will cooperate with the trial court. The trial court will decide the bail conditions.

The high court had noted that the loop of evidence against Kejriwal got closed after collection of relevant evidence following his arrest by the CBI and it cannot be said that it was without any justifiable reason or illegal. The high court had also granted him liberty to approach a trial court with his plea seeking bail in the case.

The AAP said that "truth can be troubled but not defeated". "Welcome back Arvind Kejriwal, we missed you! Truth can be troubled but not defeated! Finally, the Honourable Supreme Court has given its decision to release Delhi's son Arvind Kejriwal from the shackles of jail. Thanks to the Honorable Supreme Court," AAP MP Raghav Chadha posted on X.

