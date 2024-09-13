'Welcome back Arvind Kejriwal, we missed you': AAP as Supreme Court grants bail to Delhi CM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday (September 13) lauded the Supreme Court's verdict on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking bail in the excise policy case, and said that "truth can be troubled but not defeated". The apex court granted bail to Kejriwal in the CBI case related to the alleged liquor scam. The verdict comes as a major relief and a shot in the arm for the AAP ahead of the Haryana Assembly Elections where the party is contesting the polls on its own following failure of alliance talks with Congress.

Here's how top AAP leaders reacted to Kejriwal's bail

Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, congratulated the "AAP family" for "staying strong" and hoped for the release of other leaders at the soonest.

"Congratulations to AAP family! Kudos for staying strong. Wishing also the soonest release of our other leaders," she posted on X.

"Welcome back Arvind Kejriwal, we missed you! Truth can be troubled but not defeated! Finally, the Honourable Supreme Court has given its decision to release Delhi's son Arvind Kejriwal from the shackles of jail. Thanks to the Honorable Supreme Court," AAP MP Raghav Chadha posted on X.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was also granted bail by the top court in the same case recently, said, "Today, once again, truth has triumphed in the fight against lies and conspiracies. I bow once again to the vision and foresight of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, who, 75 years ago, empowered the common man to stand strong against any future dictator."

Speaking to the media, Sisodia described Kejriwal as "true, honest and patriot" and said said the prayers of the people were answered.

"It has been proven once again that there is no other politician as true, honest and patriot like Arvind Kejriwal. BJP hatched thousands of conspiracy to arrest him. An honest man who was working to improve the lives of people was jailed, there is no greater sin than this in the history of democracy. Today, we salute and thank the Supreme Court, Constitution and Babasaheb. This is not a victory of truth, lies have also been exposed. Supreme Court observed that arrest by CBI was planned to stop his release in the ED case...People prayed for him and their prayers have been answered today, I thank them and the Almighty," he said.

Delhi Minister Atishi hailed the verdict and said that truth cannot be defeated.

"Satyamev Jayate..Truth can be troubled, but not defeated," she posted on X.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh also welcomed the verdict and said that Kejriwal's bail will "rejuvenate the party workers" in the campaign for the Haryana Assembly Elections on October 5.

"Glad that our beloved leader Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji got bail in Supreme Court. This will definitely rejuvenate the party workers and give wings to @AamAadmiParty campaign in Haryana. He will continue to dedicate himself to serve the people," he said.

AAP National General Secretary (Organisation) Sandeep Pathak termed the decision of the top court as "victory of the truth".

"This is a huge day not just for the party, but for the whole nation and every person who has faith in the judicial process... This is the victory of the truth. We welcome the court's decision..." he said.

Congress reacts

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari says welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict and said that there is an environment of "fear" in the country as the Centre was "misusing" the central agencies.

"First Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren got the bail and now it is Arvind Kejriwal... The Supreme Court found this case to be bailable... The central government is misusing central agencies as the frontal organisations against the Opposition parties. There is an environment of fear in the country... This is a unanimous decision of the Supreme Court and we welcome it..." he said.

What is excise policy case?

The matter relates to alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which has now been scrapped. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also lodged a separate money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy 'scam'. According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to licence holders. On July 12, the apex court had granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the money laundering case.

