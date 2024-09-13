Arvind Kejriwal granted bail: What Supreme Court said while granting Delhi CM relief

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the corruption case linked to the excise policy 'scam'. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted the relief to Kejriwal on a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh, and two sureties. The top court directed Kejriwal not to make any public comment on the merits of the case.

What Court said while granting bail