Chunav Manch: Arvind Kejriwal says he is talking about his work for Delhi, terms BJP 'visionless'

The polling in the Delhi Assembly elections is scheduled for February 5, with results to be declared on February 8. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is pursuing a third consecutive term in the city, but it faces a tight contest from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In an exclusive interview with India TV on Chunav Manch, Arvind Kejriwal, the former Delhi Chief Minister, said the opposition BJP is aimless and visionless. He also said that voters should not be taken for granted.

Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged voters in Delhi to resist alleged attempts to sway their votes through money and gifts, accusing the BJP of distributing gold chains, sarees, shoes, and cash to influence the electorate ahead of the February 5 Assembly elections. On the same, Kejriwal said, "This is true. I said nothing wrong."

"Look at the way the BJP is campaigning. It is all personal attacks on me. But I am talking about what I plan to do for the people in the next five years; hence I say the BJP is visionless,"Kejriwal said.

On his jail term

"When I was in jail, I read a lot of Bhagavad Gita. It was like a spiritual awakening. I also learnt that we should not become arrogant. So I also felt that I had become arrogant."

AAP's report card

Electricity: "Because of AAP, there are no power cuts in Delhi," Kejriwal said. He mentioned power cuts in the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh to take a dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said he ensured electricity round-the-clock in Delhi within all of five years. "I asked so many people, and they are telling me that, in Delhi, electricity is available 24 hours a day. Our (AAP) government has been in Delhi for 10 years. We made sure that Delhi had 24-hour electricity within just five years. In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has been in power for 10 years with a 'double-engine' government. I would like to humbly ask Yogi ji, how many hours of power cuts occur in Uttar Pradesh?" Kejriwal said.

Education: "Delhi's education model is unbeatable. Delhi government is the only Cabinet which allocates 25% of its budget to education." Kejriwal said that our government schools have become so good that this year 2000 children have qualified exams like NEET. This will eliminate poverty in the country. Go to any Delhi government school with a camera and if you find any shortcomings, tell us. We have demolished the old building and built a new one. For us, even the child standing in the last row is important. 18 lakh children are studying in our schools."

Health: "Our Mohalla clinics are doing exceptionally well. We came heavily after the health mafia which was run by the BJP... so as reaction fake investigation was set up against us and for 4-5 months the medicines were stopped. They also spread a rumour that the medicines are adulterated."

On Anna Hazare

We are the same people who were part of Anna Hazare andolan. We are the same lot who are 'Desh Bhakt, Immandaar and Ziddi. And we promise to be the same despite the hurdles created by the BJP '

On Yamuna River

It is my responsibility to clean Yamuna. I have a road map ready. But due to BJP's negative politics, it had to be stopped. It is in pipeline... it will happen. This is close to my heart. If you want to get work done for water, electricity and Yamuna, then come to me. The water of Yamuna did not become clean because my colleagues were put in jail. This disintegrated my team. Now we have been able to recover from this.

On Delhi's law and order situation

Kejriwal said he was going among the people and found "deep concern" among them towards law and order. "Now the biggest question of the people is if they don't deserve a better law and order condition in the national capital?" he said. The situation is very poor and law and order must be brought back on track by rising above politics. "It's so shameful that under your watch, our grand capital due to failure of law and order is being called rape capital, gangster capital, drug capital," Kejriwal said.

'I do not abuse BJP or any leader'

Kejriwal said that I have been attending meetings for the last 6 days. I do not abuse BJP or any BJP leader. I only talk about my work. All these parties are fighting the elections together against me. When you walk on the path of truth, thorns are bound to come.

I denied CM chair twice

Kejriwal said that the Supreme Court granted me bail but I resigned from the CM post thinking about what the public thinks about me. I told the public that if you think that I am dishonest then do not vote for me. I will sit on the CM chair again only if the public makes me win. Today no one leaves the job of a peon, I kicked the CM chair twice.

Is it a compulsion to be a part of INDIA Bloc? Kejriwal responds

Kejriwal said that it is our political compulsion that we have to become a part of INDIA bloc because AAP is not a small party. The day AAP becomes a national party, there will be no need to become a member of any bloc. We do not have an alliance with anyone in the Delhi elections.