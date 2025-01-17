Arvind Kejriwal promises to provide free bus travel to students if AAP returns to power in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Assembly Election 2025: In a bid to woo voters ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has announced a major promise to provide free bus travel for students if his party is re-elected to power. This announcement comes amidst a series of "freebies" aimed at strengthening AAP's voter base ahead of the elections. Notably, the AAP government already provides free bus travel to women in the city.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal stressed on his party's commitment to education. "If the Aam Aadmi Party is re-elected to power, we will ensure free bus travel for students to support underprivileged children who struggle to afford transportation to schools and colleges.

Kejriwal bats for 50% concession for students in Delhi Metro

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposing that a 50 per cent concession must be given to students who commute in Delhi Metro. He said that the students in Delhi are dependent on the Metro for commuting to schools and colleges and thus, the financial burden on them must be reduced. "To reduce the financial burden on students, I propose to give 50 per cent concession to students in Delhi Metro," the letter read.

Both the Centre and Delhi government have a stake in Delhi Metro and both should bear the expenses incurred from this, Kejriwal said in the letter "Delhi Metro is a 50:50 joint project between the Delhi Government and the Central Government. Therefore, the expenditure on this should be borne equally by the Delhi Government and the Central Government," the letter read.

Delhi Assembly Election 2025

The Election Commission on India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi. As per the Election Commission, the national capital will be voting in a single phase on February 5 to elect members for all 70 seats. Meanwhile, the results will be declared on February 8. The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections are set to witness a triangular contest among the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will aim for its third consecutive term, riding on its previous electoral successes. Meanwhile, the BJP and Congress are preparing to challenge AAP's dominance in the capital.

ALSO READ: Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi, seeks 50 per cent discount for students in Delhi Metro