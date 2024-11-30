Arvind Kejriwal attacked: BJP slams AAP, calls it 'political drama' | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ex-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is attacked by a man during padyatra in Delhi's Greater Kailash

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Virendraa Sachdeva on Saturday termed the attack on AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal during his Padyatra campaign in the national capital's Greater Kailash a 'political drama'.

Sachdeva said, "I have been saying since day one that Kejriwal will get himself slapped and get things thrown at him. As per the information, it was just water and the person is their local worker. He has been caught in an intoxicated state. This is a political drama."

This reflects disappointment and hopelessness as nothing is working now so they are making such cliche moves, he said, adding, police should take action against whoever is caught.

The investigation will reveal that he is a worker of the Aam Aadmi Party, he added.

Delhi minister alleges attacker wanted to 'burn Kejriwal alive'

On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi linked the accused to the BJP. In an X post, she attached a screengrab of the accused in which he was named as the BJP member and his name was mentioned there as Manoj Kumar Jha.

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the man held for attacking AAP convener wanted to set him afire after throwing spirit on him during his Padyatra campaign.

In a post on X, Bharadwaj also alleged that the attacker was connected with the BJP.

"A man threw spirit on him (Kejriwal). We could smell it. And there was an attempt to burn him (Kejriwal) alive. "The man was carrying spirit in one hand and a matchbox in the other hand. He threw spirit that fell on Kejriwal and me...but he could not start the fire. Our alert volunteers and the public caught him," Bharadwaj claimed in a press conference.

The attacker was beaten up by people present there before he was taken away by the police from the spot.

Targeting the BJP, the AAP leader alleged that the BJP is resorting to dishonest means as it fears a third consecutive defeat in the upcoming Delhi polls.

