Liquid thrown on Arvind Kejriwal during padyatra in Greater Kailash, accused detained | VIDEO

A person attempted to throw a liquid at Arvind Kejriwal, the former Chief Minister of Delhi and the National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), during his padyatra in the Greater Kailash area of Delhi on Thursday. The incident occurred while Kejriwal was engaging with the public as part of his campaign to strengthen his party’s presence and connect with voters in the region.

The accused, whose identity has not yet been revealed, tried to carry out the attack while Kejriwal was walking through the area. However, his attempt was thwarted by the swift response of the Delhi Chief Minister’s security detail. They quickly intervened, preventing the liquid from reaching Kejriwal and ensuring his safety.

The individual was immediately subdued by the security personnel and handed over to the police for further questioning. Authorities are investigating the motive behind the attack. While no injuries were reported, the incident has raised concerns over the safety of political leaders during public campaigns.

This attempted attack comes amid Kejriwal’s continued efforts to engage with the public ahead of the upcoming elections, and it highlights the challenges faced by political leaders in maintaining security while interacting with constituents.

This is not the first time Arvind Kejriwal has been targeted. In 2016, the AAP leader was attacked with ink during a visit to Bikaner, Rajasthan, where he had attended a condolence meeting for a local AAP leader. Since his political debut in 2013, Kejriwal has been the victim of several such attacks.

Kejriwal is currently leading a padyatra to connect with the public and promote the AAP's agenda ahead of the 2025 Delhi elections. The padyatra is a key component of his campaign strategy, as he seeks to engage voters across the city.

On Friday, during his campaign, Kejriwal also announced that registration for the Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium for women under the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' would begin soon.