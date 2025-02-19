Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi congratulate Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta: 'Hope she will fulfil all promises' Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rekha Gupta will be the new Chief Minister of Delhi. She was elected leader of the BJP legislative party at a meeting of newly-elected BJP MLAs on Wednesday.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday congratulated BJP leader Rekha Gupta on being named as the next Chief Minister of Delhi. Taking to X, the former chief Minister extended his best wishes while setting expectations for her tenure. "Many congratulations to Rekha Gupta ji on becoming the Chief Minister of Delhi. I hope she fulfils all the promises made to the people of Delhi. We will support her in every initiative that benefits the people and contributes to the city’s development," Kejriwal added.

Atishi congratulates Rekha Gupta

Echoing similar sentiments, Delhi's acting Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi remarked, "I congratulate Rekha Gupta on being appointed CM. I hope the BJP fulfils all the promises made to the people of Delhi. On behalf of AAP, I want to assure that we are always ready to support any development efforts for the betterment of Delhi." Atishi also emphasised the growing role of women in politics, adding, "Rekha Gupta will be Delhi’s fourth CM, and it is truly encouraging to see women taking on key leadership roles with great enthusiasm."

Rekha Gupta stakes claim to form govt

Delhi Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta met Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena Wednesday evening and staked a claim to form government in the national capital. She was accompanied by state BJP observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and OP Dhankar along with city BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, and Delhi MPs including Bansuri Swaraj, Praveen Khandelwal and Kamaljeet Sehrawat.

BJP national vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda was also present at the Raj Niwas. Gupta was chosen as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly during a BJP legislature party meeting on Wednesday evening. The new BJP government will be sworn in at a grand ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan on Thursday afternoon in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

Rekha Gupta will be 4th BJP CM of Delhi

It should be noted here that Gupta will also be the fourth Chief Minister from the BJP in Delhi after Madan Lal Khurana, Sahib Singh Verma, and Sushma Swaraj. Notably, Gupta is going to be the only incumbent woman Chief Minister in any BJP-ruled states. In the recently concluded 70-member Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP secured a decisive victory with 48 seats, ending the AAP's decade-long rule in the capital.

