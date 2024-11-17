Arvind Kejriwal hits out at BJP, claims Kailash Gehlot resigned amid pressure from ED | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/AAMAADMIPARTY AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference.

After the resignation of Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, AAP national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference on Sunday. Known as a close aide of Arvind Kejriwal, Gahlot’s resignation has sparked unrest within the party, with many seeing it as a major setback. Following this development, AAP has termed Gahlot’s resignation as a "conspiracy" orchestrated by political rivals.

In a surprising move during the press conference, Kejriwal announced that BJP leader Anil Jha had joined AAP. Welcoming Jha into the party, Kejriwal used the opportunity to criticize the BJP, stating, “BJP leaders only make empty promises. They think people are foolish, but the public is fully aware of their tactics.” On Gahlot's resignation, Kejriwal alleged that he was being "harassed" for months, blaming the BJP for misusing central agencies for political gains. The AAP leader also claimed the BJP is relying on such tactics for elections, whereas AAP continues to focus on governance and development.

Kejriwal further stated that Delhi has two governments -- one of the state and one of the Centre. Both have powers and resources related to Delhi, he added. "The Centre, in particular, has immense authority. Over the last ten years, the Delhi government has worked extensively for the Purvanchal community. Can the BJP point out a single contribution they have made for this community?” Kejriwal asked.

Kejriwal further questioned the BJP’s intent, saying, “Why didn’t you do any work for the Purvanchal community? The answer is clear—you lacked the will. We delivered on promises, and that is why we ask -- why should the Purvanchal community vote for you?”

