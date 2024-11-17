Former BJP MLA Anil Jha joins AAP in presence of Arvind Kejriwal | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Anil Jha formally joins AAP

In a major political development, former BJP MLA Anil Jha has officially joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The announcement, made on Sunday, marks a significant shift in Delhi’s political landscape as Jha is a two-time BJP legislator from the Kirari Assembly constituency in North West Delhi.

Jha, known for his strong grassroots presence in Kirari, expressed his discontent with the BJP, citing dissatisfaction with its leadership and policies as the primary reasons for his switch. His move is expected to bolster AAP’s position in the constituency, a traditional BJP bastion.

Welcoming Jha into the party, Kejriwal emphasised the significance of his joining. “I welcome Anil Jha Ji to AAP. He is a prominent leader from the Purvanchal community, which makes up a significant portion of residents in Delhi’s unauthorized colonies. For years, both BJP and Congress ignored their needs. When I became Chief Minister, we initiated development work in these colonies to improve their living conditions,” Kejriwal stated.

The Kirari constituency, home to a large population from the Purvanchal region, has been a challenging area for AAP to penetrate. With Jha’s influence and credibility among Purvanchali voters, AAP hopes to make significant inroads in the upcoming elections.