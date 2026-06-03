Another death trap in Malviya Nagar? Permitted to operate only 6 rooms, Green Residency Hotel runs 28 rooms

New Delhi:

The hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, where a fire claimed the lives of 21 people, was authorised to operate only six rooms under the 'Bed and Breakfast' scheme, however, the hotel owner had constructed 25 rooms. Similarly, the owner of the Green Residency Hotel—located just 100 meters away from the hotel where the fire broke out—also holds permission to operate only six rooms; yet, the owner of the Green Residency Hotel has constructed 28 rooms.

Of the 21 people who died in Delhi's Malviya Nagar fire, 17 were foreign nationals including citizens of Nigeria, Mozambique, Bangladesh, and Liberia.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Letter of permission for Green Residency Hotel.

Delhi Police files FIR under charges of culpable homicide

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police filed an FIR under charges of culpable homicide in the hotel fire tragedy in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, that killed at least 21 people on Wednesday, officials said.

A massive fire broke out at a bed-and-breakfast in a five-storey building in the south Delhi locality early Wednesday. Many of the deceased were foreign nationals. Several injured were rushed to hospitals.

The foreigners were mainly from Central Asian and African countries, officials said. The death toll may rise as at least 26 people were said to be in a critical state. Those rescued include the relatives of the patients who are being treated at a nearby private hospital. The blaze erupted at the Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani, a congested locality in Malviya Nagar.

Earlier, officials said the fire started around 8.30 am at the nearby Lemon Green Restaurant, but police later clarified that it was sparked in the hotel building. The building has a basement, ground floor and five upper floors, according to fire officer A K Malik. The restaurant was being operated on the ground floor, while the rest of the building was being used as a hotel. According to police sources, the hotel had only one entry-exit. The fire NOC is under scanner, they said.

PM Modi expresses grief, announces ex-gratia

Meanwhile, PM Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the fire incident in Malviya Nagar here and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

"The loss of lives due to a fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi is tragic. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," PM Modi said in a post on X. PM Modi said an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Also Read:

Six rooms licensed, 25 built: How a hotel turned deathtrap for 21 people in Delhi's Malviya Nagar