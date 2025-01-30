Delhi Assembly Elections: Anna Hazare hits out at Arvind Kejriwal, gives suggestion | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Social activist Anna Hazare

Social activist Anna Hazare on Thursday reacted to the corruption allegations against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying he forgot my suggestions and ran after money. On the question of what suggestion he will give to Kejriwal now, Hazare said, "I would like to remind him of the teachings I gave him in the initial days."

"It is unfortunate. He was with me as a volunteer. I always used to tell him that you should always keep your behaviour and views clean in life. Keep your life spotless and learn to make sacrifices. Always walk on the path of truth. But, there was money on his mind," he recalled.

The former mentor of Kejriwal said ex-IPS Kiran Bedi and others were also with him and they started Anna Ki Pathshala (school) initiatives, but (Kejriwal) ran after money and slipped, Hazare said.

Hazare's comments come at a time when Kejriwal is under fire over his claim that the BJP-led government in Haryana poisoned Yamuna water to kill people of Delhi ahead of the Assembly elections. Subsequently, the Haryana government filed a case against the AAP leader. The Election Commission of India also sought a reply from the former chief minister.

EC asks Kejriwal again to provide facts about allegations of Yamuna poisoning

Meanwhile, the poll panel on Thursday asked Kejriwal not to mix the issue of increased ammonia in Yamuna with his allegation of river poisoning, and gave him a fresh opportunity to explain his charges against the Haryana government.

Not satisfied with his reply on Wednesday, the EC asked him to provide factual evidence with specific and pointed response to type, quantity, nature and manner of poisoning of Yamuna. He was also asked to share details of engineers, location and methodology of detecting the "poison" by Delhi Jal Board staff by Friday 11 am, failing which the Commission will be free to take appropriate decision in the matter.

The elections for the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi will be held on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8. The BJP, out of power in Delhi since 1998, has pulled all the stops to dislodge AAP from the national capital.

