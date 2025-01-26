Amit Shah coins new acronym for AAP at Delhi rally: 'Aawaidh Aamdaniwali Party'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday coined a new acronym for Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, calling the ruling party in Delhi - 'Aawaidh Aamdaniwali Party'.

Describing AAP as 'Aawaidh Aamdaniwali Party', Shah alleged that the party did nothing but spread lies to get votes. AAP indulged in corruption under Kejriwal's leadership during its 10-year rule in Delhi, he added.

Shah, while addressing a public meeting in the Narela Assembly constituency, accused Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of insulting Purvanchalis living in Delhi with their comments, besides alleging misgovernance in the capital under AAP's watch.

"Kejriwal only told lies to get votes...AAP means 'Awaidh Aamdaniwali Party' (party which makes illegal income)," Shah said.

Stating that governance in Delhi under Kejriwal's AAP worsened over the past 10 years, the senior BJP leader said, "AAP’s misgovernance will come to an end on February 8, when the BJP will come to power."

Kejriwal, your government is on its way out soon and the BJP is coming to the helm, he asserted.

Shah was campaigning for a BJP candidate from Narela, Raj Karan Khatri.

This is the second time, when the BJP took a swipe at the AAP by giving an acronym. Earlier in the first week of this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the AAP government in Delhi, dubbing it AAPda, which translates to disaster.

The elections for the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi will be held on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8.

The BJP, out of power in Delhi since 1998, has pulled all the stops to replace AAP which has been dominating since 2013. In the last two Assembly elections in 2015 and 2020, the AAP routed the BJP restricting it to three and eight seats, respectively.

Despite winning the Lok Sabha polls in all the seven constituencies in 2014, 2019 and 2024, the BJP has failed miserably to translate that success in the assembly polls.

Also read: Manish Sisodia to return as Delhi Deputy CM, announces AAP chief Kejriwal at poll rally