Monday, September 02, 2024
     
  Amanatullah Khan, AAP MLA, arrested by ED officials after hours of questioning in Delhi Waqf Board case

Amanatullah Khan, AAP MLA, arrested by ED officials after hours of questioning in Delhi Waqf Board case

AAP's Okhla MLA is under scrutiny in a money laundering case related to financial irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Updated on: September 02, 2024 12:42 IST
Amanatullah Khan, Amanatullah Khan arrested, Amanatullah Khan detained, ED
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday (September 2), hours after the central agency reached his home in the national capital for probe into the money laundering case related to financial irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board.

The ED team arrived at his residence this morning for questioning, after which the AAP MLA claimed that the officials have come to "arrest" him.

Amanatullah Khan releases video statement

Earlier today, Khan released a video statement after the ED reached his residence, and said that the only motive of the central agency is to arrest him and stop the work done by the Delhi government. He also alleged that the ED has filed "fake cases" against him.

"It is 7 AM right now. ED has come to my residence to arrest me in the name of a search warrant. My mother-in-law has been diagnosed with cancer. She had an operation four days ago. She is also at my house. I have written to them (ED) and I have replied to every notice. Their only motive is to arrest me and stop our work. For the last two years, these people have been harassing me, and filing fake cases against me. Every day, they are creating some or the other problem for not only me but my entire party...We are neither going to bow down to them nor are we going to be afraid of them, they will send us to jail. I am hopeful that the way we got justice in the court earlier, this time too we will get justice..." he had said in the statement.

Delhi Waqf Board case

The investigation into alleged irregularities in appointments at the Delhi Waqf Board stems from a 2016 case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Khan, who chaired the board at the time, faces accusations of illicitly appointing individuals to the board, causing financial loss to the Delhi government and allegedly benefitting personally. The ED subsequently initiated a money laundering probe, conducting raids last year on premises linked to Khan and seizing incriminating physical and digital evidence.

 

