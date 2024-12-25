Alliance with AAP in Delhi was a 'mistake', needs to be rectified: Congress leader Ajay Maken

Follow us on Image Source : X/@INCDELHI Congress released a white paper titled "Mauka Mauka, Har Baar Dhoka".

Delhi elections 2025: Congress on Wednesday launched an attack on AAP and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with senior party leader Ajay Maken labeled the AAP national convener as anti-national. Maken also said that forming an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was a 'mistake' on Congress's part, which now needs to be rectified.

Releasing a 12-point 'white paper' titled 'Mauka Mauka, Har Baar Dhoka' against the AAP government, Maken lashed out at Kejriwal, saying his party came to power riding on the Janlokpal agitation but has failed to set up the anti-corruption ombudsman.

Maken calls Kejriwal Farziwal

Addressing a press conference, AICC treasurer Maken lashed out at Kejriwal and said, "If there is one word to describe former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal here then it would be Farziwal."

"If anyone is the king of fraud in the entire country then it is Kejriwal and that is why we have come here with a white paper on the Kejriwal government and also on the BJP government at the Centre," Maken said.

Maken questioned why the Janlokpal had not been formed even in Punjab. "If LG is not allowing you here, then make it in Punjab. Who is stopping you? You have a full-fledged government there, why don't you make it there? This is just an excuse. The party (AAP) was formed 10 years ago in the name of Janlokpal, now they have forgotten it,” he said.

Maken told reason for plight of Delhi

Maken further criticised AAP, stating that while they had promised to make Delhi like London, they have instead made the national capital the most polluted in the country. He reiterated that forming an alliance with AAP was a "mistake" that should be corrected, though he clarified that this was his personal opinion.

"I feel that today the plight of Delhi and that the Congress got weakened here is only because of the fact that we supported AAP for 40 days in 2013. Today, this is one of the biggest reasons for the plight of Delhi. And I believe that perhaps a mistake has been made again in Delhi by making the alliance, which needs to be rectified," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: BJP likely to project Parvesh Verma as its CM face, claims Kejriwal ahead of Delhi Assembly polls

Also Read: Delhi polls: AIMIM likely to field Shahrukh Pathan, 2020 riots accused, from Seelampur seat, say sources