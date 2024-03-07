Air India deboards London-bound female business class passenger at Delhi airport: Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only.

A female business class passenger on an Air India flight bound for London was deboarded at the Delhi airport after engaging in an argument with cabin crew members earlier this week. The altercation occurred onboard flight AI 161 on March 5, and the passenger in question was identified as a senior corporate executive, according to sources privy to the matter.

In an official statement, an Air India spokesperson confirmed that a business class passenger was deboarded upon the captain's recommendation following an altercation with crew members just before the scheduled departure.

Air India issues statement

"Following the off-boarding, flight AI 161 departed after a delay of about an hour. The passenger who was off-boarded was travelling for some compelling reasons and was accommodated on a subsequent flight following a written assurance," the spokesperson said.

Further details about the incident are yet to be ascertained.

Airline denied boarding to around 900 passengers in Jan

As many as 894 passengers were denied boarding by Air India in January and around Rs 98 lakh was spent by the airline on facilitation/ compensation, as per information from the aviation regulator DGCA.

