AI Impact Summit 2026: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for February 16-20 | Check routes to avoid

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the upcoming AI Impact Summit in the national capital. The five-day summit will be held from February 16 to February 20, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, located at Pragati Maidan. The high-profile event is expected to witness the participation of Heads of State and Government, Ministers, senior delegates from invited countries, and leaders of international organisations. In view of the summit, traffic movement around the venue and adjoining areas is likely to be regulated, and commuters have been advised to plan their travel accordingly.

In a statement, Delhi Police said that in the interest of public safety and convenience, elaborate traffic regulations will be implemented in the national capital, particularly in the New Delhi district and adjoining areas. It further said that these measures aim to ensure smooth and hassle-free movement of all modes of transport and to maintain ease of travel for the general public. "Essential services, including medical emergency vehicles, will be provided with uninterrupted access with priority passage. The general public will be facilitated through designated alternate routes and transport modes," it added.

Roads to avoid

Mathura Road (Subramania Bharti Marg T-Point to Lodhi Road Flyover)

Subramania Bharti Marg

Rajesh Pilot Marg

Tees January Marg

Akbar Road

Teen Murti Marg

Mother Teresa Crescent, known as Lodhi Road

Sardar Patel Marg

Janpath

Firoze Shah Road

Shanti Path

Satya Marg

Africa Avenue (Bhikaji Cama Place to R/A Yashwant Place)

Kemal Ataturk Marg

APJ Abdul Kalam Road

C-Hexagon

Dr Zakir Hussain Mar

Sikander Road

Ashoka Road

Prithviraj Road

Kautilya Marg

Purana Quila Road

Sher Shah Suri Marg

Tilka Marg

Bhagwan Das Road

Central Spine road

Northern Access Road

Ring Road between Brar Square to AIIMS

Cariappa Marg up to Kirby Place

Lodhi Road

Nila Gumbad

Kartavya Path

Rafi Marg

Outer Circle, Connaught Place

Sansad Marg

Baba Kharak Singh Marg

Aurobindo Marg (AIIMS U-Turn to Aurobindo Marg)

Tughlak Road

Safdarjung Road

Panchkuian Road (Mandir Marg T-Point to Connaught Place)

Ulaan Batar Marg

Dwarka Link Road

AFS Palam Road

Thimayya Road

Parade Road

NH-48 from Rangpuri to Dhaula Kuan

Rao Tula Ram Marg

Panchsheel Marg

San Martin Marg

Nyaya Marg Brig

Hoshiyar Singh Marg

Restricted area

Bhairon Marg (excluding Ring Road T-Point)

Mathura Road (Subramania Bharti Marg T-Point to Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk)

"The general vehicles entry will not be allowed during the route movements," it said.

Traffic Regulations

Vehicles not destined for Delhi will be diverted to Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways and other alternate route. Such vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi.

Movement of passengers to airports and railway stations will be facilitated. However, passengers are advised to take alternate routes and keep sufficient time in hand for travel.

Suggested North-South Corridor

There will be no traffic restrictions on the following corridor and the public may use this corridor to reach their destinations: Ring Road – Ashram Chowk – Sarai Kale Khan – Raj Ghat – ISBT Kashmiri Gate – Azadpur – Punjabi Bagh – Dhaula Kuan – AIIMS – Ashram Chowk.

Suggested routes for Railway Stations

New Delhi Railway Station: ISBT Kashmiri Gate – Boulevard Road – Rani Jhansi Marg – DBG Road – Ashram Chowk – Ring Road – Raj Ghat – U Turn – Vande Mataram Marg – Dr. Ambedkar Marg – Panchkuian Road – Outer Circle – Connaught Place.

ISBT Kashmiri Gate – Boulevard Road – Rani Jhansi Marg – DBG Road – Ashram Chowk – Ring Road – Raj Ghat – U Turn – Vande Mataram Marg – Dr. Ambedkar Marg – Panchkuian Road – Outer Circle – Connaught Place. Old Delhi Railway Station: ISBT Kashmiri Gate – Ring Road – Hanuman Mandir – S.P. Mukherjee Marg / Ashram Chowk – Ring Road – Raj Ghat – Ring Road – Hanuman Mandir – S.P. Mukherjee Marg – Vande Mataram Marg – Dr. Ambedkar Marg – Rani Jhansi Marg – Rani Jhansi Road – Flyover – Boulevard Road – Lothian Marg.

ISBT Kashmiri Gate – Ring Road – Hanuman Mandir – S.P. Mukherjee Marg / Ashram Chowk – Ring Road – Raj Ghat – Ring Road – Hanuman Mandir – S.P. Mukherjee Marg – Vande Mataram Marg – Dr. Ambedkar Marg – Rani Jhansi Marg – Rani Jhansi Road – Flyover – Boulevard Road – Lothian Marg. Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station: AIIMS – Ring Road – Ashram Chowk – Mathura Road – ISBT Kashmiri Gate – Ring Road – Raj Ghat – Ring Road – Ashram Chowk – Mathura Road.

Suggested routes for Airport

Through metro services

In view of traffic regulations, motorists may travel to Airport Terminals via Metro services.

Through road journey

From Gurugram to T3, T4, T2: NH-48 – Rao Gajraj Singh Marg – Old Delhi Gurugram Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road.

NH-48 – Rao Gajraj Singh Marg – Old Delhi Gurugram Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road. From Gurugram to T1: NH-48 – Under Mahipalpur Flyover-T-3 Road | NH-48 – Under Mahipalpur Flyover-NH-48-Ulan Bator Marg-T-1 Road.

NH-48 – Under Mahipalpur Flyover-T-3 Road | NH-48 – Under Mahipalpur Flyover-NH-48-Ulan Bator Marg-T-1 Road. From Dwarka to T3, T4, T2, T1: Sector-22 Dwarka Road—UER II (Newly Operated Tunnel to T3).

Sector-22 Dwarka Road—UER II (Newly Operated Tunnel to T3). From New Delhi & South Delhi to T3: AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Moti Bagh Chowk – RTR Marg – Sanjay T-Point – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road.

AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Moti Bagh Chowk – RTR Marg – Sanjay T-Point – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road. From New Delhi & South Delhi to T3, T4, T2, T1: AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Moti Bagh Chowk – RTR Marg – Sanjay T-Point – Ulan Batar Marg.

AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Moti Bagh Chowk – RTR Marg – Sanjay T-Point – Ulan Batar Marg. From West Delhi to T3, T4, T2, T1: Punjabi Bagh Chowk – Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri- Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road – UER-II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road.

Punjabi Bagh Chowk – Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri- Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road – UER-II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road. From North & East Delhi to T3, T4, T2, T1: ISBT Kashmiri Gate – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Rohtak Road – Punjabi Bagh Chowk – Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri – Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri- Gurugram Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road – UER-II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road.

Bus services

Buses may be given the necessary diversions during the VVIP movements.

