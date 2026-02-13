From French President Macron to UAE Crown Prince: Full list of world leaders to attend India-AI Impact Summit

Advertisement
India is hosting the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi from 16 to 20 February 2026. The Summit is anchored in three Sutras: People, Planet, and Progress, which define India’s approach to cooperation on AI.

India is set to host the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi from February 16 to 20, 2026, positioning itself at the centre of global discussions on the future of artificial intelligence. The summit is anchored in three core Sutras: People, Planet, and Progress, which reflect India’s human-centric and inclusive approach to global AI cooperation.

The high-level summit will bring together world leaders, policymakers, technology innovators, industry captains, startups, and domain experts to deliberate on responsible AI development, governance frameworks, innovation ecosystems, and the societal impact of emerging technologies.

World leaders at the India-AI Impact Summit 2026

At the invitation of Narendra Modi, several global leaders are scheduled to attend the India-AI Impact Summit 2026. The visiting leaders will participate in plenary sessions, bilateral meetings, and thematic discussions aimed at shaping a shared global roadmap for artificial intelligence.

  1. Bhutan: Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister
  2. Bolivia: Edmand Lara Montano, Vice President
  3. Brazil: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President
  4. Croatia: Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister
  5. Estonia: Alar Karis, President
  6. Finland: Petteri Orpo, Prime Minister
  7. France: Emmanuel Macron, President
  8. Greece: Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister
  9. Guyana: Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President
  10. Kazakhstan: Olzhas Bektenov, Prime Minister
  11. Liechtenstein: Hereditary Prince Alois, Hereditary Prince of the Principality of Liechtenstein
  12. Mauritius: Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam GCSK, FRCP, Prime Minister
  13. Serbia: Aleksandar Vučić, President
  14. Slovakia: Peter Pellegrini, President
  15. Spain: Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, President
  16. Sri Lanka: Anura Kumara Disanayaka, President
  17. Seychelles: Sebastien Pillay, Vice President
  18. Switzerland: Guy Parmelin, President
  19. The Netherlands: Dick Schoof, Prime Minister
  20. UAE: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

In addition, Ministerial delegations from over 45 countries would be participating in the Summit. The UN Secretary General and Senior Officials from several International Organizations will also join the deliberations.

