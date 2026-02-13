From French President Macron to UAE Crown Prince: Full list of world leaders to attend India-AI Impact Summit

New Delhi:

India is set to host the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi from February 16 to 20, 2026, positioning itself at the centre of global discussions on the future of artificial intelligence. The summit is anchored in three core Sutras: People, Planet, and Progress, which reflect India’s human-centric and inclusive approach to global AI cooperation.

The high-level summit will bring together world leaders, policymakers, technology innovators, industry captains, startups, and domain experts to deliberate on responsible AI development, governance frameworks, innovation ecosystems, and the societal impact of emerging technologies.

World leaders at the India-AI Impact Summit 2026

At the invitation of Narendra Modi, several global leaders are scheduled to attend the India-AI Impact Summit 2026. The visiting leaders will participate in plenary sessions, bilateral meetings, and thematic discussions aimed at shaping a shared global roadmap for artificial intelligence.

Bhutan: Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister Bolivia: Edmand Lara Montano, Vice President Brazil: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President Croatia: Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister Estonia: Alar Karis, President Finland: Petteri Orpo, Prime Minister France: Emmanuel Macron, President Greece: Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister Guyana: Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President Kazakhstan: Olzhas Bektenov, Prime Minister Liechtenstein: Hereditary Prince Alois, Hereditary Prince of the Principality of Liechtenstein Mauritius: Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam GCSK, FRCP, Prime Minister Serbia: Aleksandar Vučić, President Slovakia: Peter Pellegrini, President Spain: Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, President Sri Lanka: Anura Kumara Disanayaka, President Seychelles: Sebastien Pillay, Vice President Switzerland: Guy Parmelin, President The Netherlands: Dick Schoof, Prime Minister UAE: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

In addition, Ministerial delegations from over 45 countries would be participating in the Summit. The UN Secretary General and Senior Officials from several International Organizations will also join the deliberations.

