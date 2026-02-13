From French President Macron to UAE Crown Prince: Full list of world leaders to attend India-AI Impact Summit

India is set to host the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi from February 16 to 20, 2026, positioning itself at the centre of global discussions on the future of artificial intelligence. The summit is anchored in three core Sutras: People, Planet, and Progress, which reflect India’s human-centric and inclusive approach to global AI cooperation.
The high-level summit will bring together world leaders, policymakers, technology innovators, industry captains, startups, and domain experts to deliberate on responsible AI development, governance frameworks, innovation ecosystems, and the societal impact of emerging technologies.
World leaders at the India-AI Impact Summit 2026
At the invitation of Narendra Modi, several global leaders are scheduled to attend the India-AI Impact Summit 2026. The visiting leaders will participate in plenary sessions, bilateral meetings, and thematic discussions aimed at shaping a shared global roadmap for artificial intelligence.
- Bhutan: Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister
- Bolivia: Edmand Lara Montano, Vice President
- Brazil: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President
- Croatia: Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister
- Estonia: Alar Karis, President
- Finland: Petteri Orpo, Prime Minister
- France: Emmanuel Macron, President
- Greece: Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister
- Guyana: Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President
- Kazakhstan: Olzhas Bektenov, Prime Minister
- Liechtenstein: Hereditary Prince Alois, Hereditary Prince of the Principality of Liechtenstein
- Mauritius: Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam GCSK, FRCP, Prime Minister
- Serbia: Aleksandar Vučić, President
- Slovakia: Peter Pellegrini, President
- Spain: Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, President
- Sri Lanka: Anura Kumara Disanayaka, President
- Seychelles: Sebastien Pillay, Vice President
- Switzerland: Guy Parmelin, President
- The Netherlands: Dick Schoof, Prime Minister
- UAE: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi
In addition, Ministerial delegations from over 45 countries would be participating in the Summit. The UN Secretary General and Senior Officials from several International Organizations will also join the deliberations.
