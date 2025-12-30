Accused Air India Express pilot arrested, released on bail in IGI Airport assault case The complaint against Sejwal was filed by passenger Ankit Diwan, who alleged that the off-duty pilot assaulted him at Terminal 1 of the airport. He had also shared a video of the incident on social media.

The Air India Express pilot, who was accused of assaulting a passenger at IGI Airport, was arrested following a probe by the Delhi Police. However, Captain Virender Sejwal was later released on bail, as the offence is classified as bailable. The incident came under investigation after the police registered a formal complaint. Officers reviewed CCTV footage from the airport and recorded statements from witnesses and those involved.

Sejwal appeared for questioning in the case on Monday as part of the probe. Delhi Police confirmed that he cooperated fully during the investigation.

"Captain Virender Sejwal has joined the investigation. If the IO (Investigating Officer) is not satisfied with his reply, he can be arrested in the assault case. Investigation is being carried out in the matter based on merits and available evidence," PTI quoted Delhi Police as saying earlier.

The complaint against Sejwal was filed by passenger Ankit Diwan, who alleged that the off-duty pilot assaulted him at Terminal 1 of the airport. He had also shared a video of the incident on social media.

Following this, an FIR was registered against Sejwal under Sections 115, 126 and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

About the incident

Diwan said he was travelling with his family, including a four-month-old baby in a stroller. According to him, airport staff directed them to use a priority security lane meant for staff and passengers needing assistance. He alleged that some airline personnel, including the pilot, joined the queue ahead of him.

When Dewan raised an objection, a heated argument reportedly followed.

He claimed that the pilot used offensive language and later physically attacked him. Dewan said he sustained injuries and had to seek medical treatment.

He added that the incident had a strong emotional impact on his family, particularly his seven-year-old daughter, who witnessed the confrontation.

