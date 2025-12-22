Air India Express pilot denies assault claim, alleges 'casteist abuse' at Delhi airport The airline said it will conduct an internal inquiry next week to examine all aspects of the incident. The airline strongly objected to its name being dragged into the controversy.

New Delhi:

After SpiceJet passenger accused an Air India Express pilot of physical assault at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, the airline has issued a detailed response, rejecting the claims and calling the public narrative “one-sided and misleading”. The incident, which reportedly took place at Terminal 1 on December 19, involved Captain Virender Sejwal, an Air India Express pilot, and Ankit Dewan, a passenger travelling with his family.

In a statement issued on behalf of Captain Sejwal, Air India Express clarified that the pilot was travelling as a passenger at the time and was not on duty.

“This was a purely personal matter between two passengers and had no connection with his professional role or the airline,” the statement said. The airline also stressed that portraying the incident as a “pilot versus passenger” clash was unfair and inaccurate.

Allegations of asteist remarks and threats

Captain Sejwal has alleged that Ankit Dewan made casteist remarks against him during the argument and also issued serious threats to female members of his family, including a child. The airline described these threats as “unfathomable” and said such details were missing from the versions circulating on social and news media.

According to the statement, Dewan allegedly began verbally abusing the pilot without provocation and continued despite repeated requests to stop. The verbal altercation reportedly escalated into a physical scuffle, during which Captain Sejwal sustained injuries.

“CISF personnel intervened promptly and repeatedly asked Mr Dewan to calm down, but he refused and continued his misconduct even in their presence,” the statement claimed. Captain Sejwal maintained that the matter was later resolved on the spot with the help of CISF officials, and both parties agreed not to pursue the issue further.

Pilot taken off duty, inquiry planned

Following the allegations, Air India Express confirmed that Captain Sejwal was taken off duty as a precautionary step.

The airline said it will conduct an internal inquiry next week to examine all aspects of the incident. The airline strongly objected to its name being dragged into the controversy.

“This personal incident has no connection whatsoever with his employer or his professional duties. Attempts to associate the company appear aimed at gaining attention on social media over an otherwise settled issue,” the statement said.