AAP to launch 'Mukhyamantri Swavlamban Rozgar Yojana': Check benefits, eligibility criteria and other details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has announced to launch the 'Mukhyamantri Swavlamban Rozgar Yojna' -- a new initiative aimed at empowering small-scale industries and shopkeepers. As per an official statement, the scheme is designed to provide easy access to low-interest loans, up to Rs 10 lakh, for small businesses, enabling them to grow and strengthen their operations. The Yojna will be instrumental in addressing the financial needs of small-scale industries, which often struggle to secure funding from traditional financial institutions, the statement added.

The scheme is designed to offer crucial financial assistance to individual entrepreneurs, trade professionals, artisans and disadvantaged groups, including those with disabilities and widows. Industries Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj explained the scheme's goal is to strengthen small businesses and individuals by providing essential financial support, helping them expand their operations and generate employment opportunities. "This initiative highlights the Delhi government’s commitment to fostering economic growth and creating job opportunities at the grassroots level. The 'Mukhyamantri Swavlamban Rozgar Yojana' will empower small-scale industries and shopkeepers, making them self-reliant and contributing to the overall development of Delhi," he said.

What will this Yojana offer?

10 per cent subsidy will be given to general applicants. 15 per cent subsidy will be given to women and ex-servicemen. 20 per cent subsidy will be given to physically handicapped individuals and widows. The loan amount for eligible projects is capped at Rs 10 lakh. All projects must comply with local regulations and the Delhi Master Plan.

Who are eligible for this scheme?

The scheme will offer low-interest loans of up to Rs 10 lakh to individuals and businesses across multiple sectors. Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 55, with loans being secured through bank facilitation and hypothecation, under the supervision of the Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). The scheme targets a wide range of individuals, including school and college dropouts (18 years and above), individual entrepreneurs, trade professionals, artisans, physically handicapped individuals, and widows.

Financial assistance under this scheme will cover projects in secondary industries such as cottage industries, the tertiary sector including trade, transportation, hostels, and restaurants, as well as various service sectors identified by KVIC. The launch of this initiative is aimed at empowering local entrepreneurs, boosting employment, and strengthening Delhi's economy.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Arvind Kejriwal announces Sanjeevini Yojana in Delhi to provide free treatment to senior citizens