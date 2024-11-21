AAP's PAC meeting underway at Kejriwal's residence, candidate list for Delhi elections likely soon

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi Chief Minister Atishi with former CM Arvind Kejriwal and former deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other AAP members

The meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has begun at the residence of Delhi's former Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal. The PAC meeting, taking place at 5, Feroz Shah Road, started at 11:30 am.

Following the PAC meeting, the AAP is expected to release its first list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The first list is likely to include names of candidates whose tickets have already been confirmed, meaning those whose names have been finalized and are not facing any changes.

This list could provide early clarity on the party’s lineup for the elections.

Earlier, Kejriwal said tickets will be distributed based on work, public opinion, and the winnability of the probable candidates.

In a speech to AAP workers on Monday, Arvind Kejriwal reiterated that he would not give election tickets to any of his relatives, friends, or acquaintances. He compared the upcoming Delhi elections to a 'dharmayudh' (righteous war), similar to the Mahabharata, emphasizing that divine forces are on the AAP's side, citing their victory in the mayoral elections despite the BJP's attempts to seize control.

Kejriwal highlighted AAP's achievements, including the construction of 10,000 km of roads in Delhi's colonies, and challenged the BJP to match this feat in the 20 states where it governs. He also took a dig at the BJP, saying, "We are offering six free services—electricity, water, education, health, pilgrimage, and free bus travel for women—while the BJP seeks to deny these benefits and grab power in Delhi."

The former Delhi Chief Minister also questioned the BJP about its ten years in power at the Centre, asking what it had done for the people of India and why voters should support them. He pointed out that while AAP is a small party with limited resources, the BJP, with its vast funds and power, has done little for the people of Delhi due to its lack of will to serve.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, AAP won 62 out of 70 seats.