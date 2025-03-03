AAP MLAs create ruckus in Delhi Assembly ahead of discussion on CAG report The chaos erupted when a discussion was going on in Delhi Assembly under Rule 280. BJP MLA from Rithala Kulwant Rana was addressing the House. During that time, AAP MLAs interrupted. There was also an argument between AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha and BJP MLA Kulwant Rana.

AAP MLAS once again created ruckus in the Delhi Assembly on Monday. During the discussion in the House, all 22 MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party present inside the Assembly created ruckus. The development comes at a time when the CAG report is to be discussed in the Assembly today, but before that, the huge ruckus started in the Assembly.

The chaos erupted when a discussion was going on in Delhi Assembly under Rule 280. BJP MLA from Rithala Kulwant Rana was addressing the House. During that time, AAP MLAs interrupted. There was also an argument between AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha and BJP MLA Kulwant Rana. The speaker had to intervene to calm down the matter.

Irregularities revealed in CAG report: Sirsa

Earlier, Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the CAG report has revealed all the irregularities of the AAP government. He said the AAP’s health model was only to collect money and divert people's attention. Due to this health model, many people lost their lives to COVID, he said.

AAP’s scams are coming to light: Ashish Sood

Delhi minister Ashish Sood said, "With every page of the CAG report, the scams of the AAP government are coming to light. When the people of Delhi needed oxygen, when they needed mohalla clinics, the Delhi government was busy building its 'Sheesh Mahal'.

Gopal Rai says speaker behaved like a dictator

Before the start of the session, AAP MLA Gopal Rai said, "In the very first session of the assembly, the speaker behaved like a dictator and this is condemnable. Today is the last day. All our MLAs are going to the assembly and we will participate in the discussion and put forth our point of view. We hope that he will fulfil his promises through this budget."