Follow us on Image Source : @AMITMALVIYA/X Snapshot from clip posted by BJP leader Amit Malviya

AAP MLA Naresh Balyan was detained by Delhi Police for his alleged link to a gangster in an extortion case on Thursday. Delhi Police Crime Branch detained him for interrogation. The sources said he is likely to be arrested. The detention of the AAP leader comes hours after BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia released an alleged audio clip in which Balyan is reportedly heard speaking with a gangster about extorting money from a businessman.