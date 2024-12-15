AAP releases list of 38 candidates for assembly elections, Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday released its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. The list includes the names of 38 candidates. Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal will contest from New Delhi.

Among other prominent candidates are Ramesh Pahalwan from Kasturba Nagar and Pooja Baliyan from Uttam Nagar. Pooja is contesting in places of her husband Naresh Baliyan who is incumbent MLA on the seat. Earlier, three lists of Aam Aadmi Party candidates were released with 32 names.

This marks the dclaration of candidates on all the 70 seats of the assembly. Talking to social media platform X, Kejriwal said, "Today Aam Aadmi Party announced its candidates on all 70 seats. The party is contesting the elections with full confidence and full preparation."

He further attacked the BJP and said, "BJP is missing. They have no CM face, no team, no planning and no vision for Delhi. They have only one slogan, only one policy and only one mission - “Remove Kejriwal”. Ask them what they did in 5 years, and they reply - “Kejriwal ko khub gaali di”.

Past lists

In the third list, AP announced the name of only one candidate. Ruling party announced the candidature of Tarun Yadav from Najafgarh Assembly seat. he has replaced Kailash Gehlot, who left the AAP a couple of weeks ago and joined the BJP later.

In the second list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi, AAP announced names of 20 candidates following a crucial meeting of its Political Affairs Committee (PAC) on Monday, chaired by party convenor Kejriwal.

The names in the list include Manish Sisodia from Jangpura, Dinesh Bhardwaj from Narela, Surender Pal Singh Bittu from Timarpur, Mukesh Goel from Adarsh nagar, Rakesh Jatav Dharamrakshak from Mangolpuri, educator-turned-politician Avadh Ojha from Patparganj and Pradeep Mittal from Rohini.