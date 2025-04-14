15 foreign nationals, including two Bangladeshis, arrested for illegal stay in India, deportation ordered The officials said that the foreigners were found overstaying in India without valid visas and were sent to detention centers after their arrest.

The Delhi Police on Monday nabbed 15 foreign nationals, including two Bangladeshis, for illegally staying in India. The foreigners who were staying in the country without valid visas have been sent for deportation. Besides the Bangladeshis, 12 Nigerians and one from the Ivory Coast were arrested as well.

The operation was carried out by the police in the Mohan Garden and Uttam Nagar areas of the national capital. The officials said that they were found overstaying in India without valid visas and were sent to detention centers after their arrest. The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) ordered their deportation after verification.

Six Bangladeshi nationals apprehended

Earlier on Saturday, six Bangladeshi nationals including two posing as transgenders to avoid detection were apprehended by the Delhi Police, an official said. Among those arrested were Mahi, 22, Tanya, 19, Aklima Bibi, 35, Ambrose, Md Kamal, 51, and Mahbub Alam, 50.

According to police, Mahbub Alam entered India on a visa for an appointment at the Portuguese Embassy but continued to stay illegally after his visa expired on April 8.

In Mahipalpur, southwest Delhi, two Bangladeshi transgender individuals—Mahi and Tanya—were detained for illegally entering India through porous borders with the help of agents. They had been living in the city while posing as members of the transgender community to avoid detection.

During interrogation, the duo revealed they had undergone minor gender-affirming procedures and hormone therapy to support their identities. They also identified two other Bangladeshi transgenders, Pinky and Irara, as key facilitators who helped them obtain forged documents and settle in Delhi.