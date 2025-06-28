Youth stabbed to death in Delhi, three arrested including one minor, security heightened in area The deceased, identified as Yash, a resident of Rani Garden, was returning home on his scooter when a minor collision with another youth escalated into a fatal altercation.

New Delhi:

In a stabbing incident in East Delhi’s Geeta Colony a 20-year-old youth was killed on Friday night, prompting authorities to tighten security in the locality. The Delhi Police and personnel from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed in the area to prevent any further unrest.

The deceased, identified as Yash, a resident of Rani Garden, was returning home on his scooter when a minor collision with another youth escalated into a fatal altercation. According to police sources, an argument broke out following the incident, leading the youth and his associates Mohammad Aman and Lucky to confront Yash.

The trio allegedly chased Yash and caught up with him near Pusta Road at the Geeta Colony flyover. There, Mohammad Aman reportedly stabbed Yash in the lower back. Bystanders rushed him to a hospital in Laxmi Nagar, but he was declared dead on arrival.

Local MLA flags larger criminal nexus

Krishna Nagar MLA Anil Goyal visited Yash’s family on Saturday and confirmed that the three accused, one of them who is a juvenile, had been arrested. Speaking to the media, Goyal said this was not merely a case of road rage but possibly connected to a broader criminal nexus in the area.

He also raised concerns about the presence of Bangladeshi infiltrators and criminal elements in East Delhi, demanding stricter enforcement and targeted action.

Police continue investigation

A case of murder has been registered, and the police are continuing their investigation. Officials said the crime scene and surrounding areas are under surveillance as precautionary measures. The incident has sparked outrage among locals, and authorities have assured that strict legal action will follow.

The Delhi Police have appealed for calm and urged residents to refrain from spreading misinformation or speculating on social media platforms.