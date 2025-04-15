Young woman found dead with bullet wounds in Delhi's GTB Enclave A young woman, estimated to be around 20 years old, was found shot dead in Delhi’s GTB Enclave area on Monday. Police said the victim had two bullet wounds, and her identity is yet to be confirmed.

New Delhi: A young woman, believed to be around 20 years old, was found shot dead in the GTB Enclave area of Shahdara in Delhi, police said on Monday. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Neha Yadav said, “We received a call about half an hour ago reporting that a girl had been shot. The body was found in the GTB Enclave area. The woman appears to be around 20 years old and has sustained two bullet wounds.” The identity of the woman remains unknown, and a post-mortem examination will determine more details, police said.

The incident comes days after another disturbing discovery in the same district. On March 29, police were alerted about a foul smell emanating from a flat in Vivek Vihar’s Satyam Enclave. Upon entering the house, DDA flat number 118A in Jhilmil Colony, they found the decomposed body of a woman inside a bag, which was wrapped in a blanket and placed in a box. An incense stick had been lit and placed on the box, officials said.

“The house belongs to Vivekanand Mishra, aged around 50–60 years. The body found inside has not been identified yet. No arrests have been made so far. Legal proceedings are underway,” DCP Yadav said. Both cases are under investigation. Police are yet to determine if the two deaths are linked.

(With agency inputs)