Woman sets mother-in-law on fire in Odisha over family dispute, accused on run

A horrifying incident has rocked MV-18 village under the Malkangiri police station area, where a daughter-in-law allegedly attempted to burn her mother-in-law alive following a dispute. The victim, Renuka Baidya, sustained critical burn injuries and has been referred to a hospital in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, for advanced treatment.

According to preliminary information, the shocking incident unfolded after Renuka Baidya reportedly saw her daughter-in-law, Jaya Baidya, stealing money. This led to a heated argument between the two women. In a fit of rage, Jaya allegedly took the extreme step of pouring petrol on Renuka while she was asleep in her house and setting her ablaze.

Following the heinous act, Jaya reportedly locked the house from the outside and fled to her father's residence with her four-year-old son, seemingly in an attempt to evade suspicion. However, villagers soon discovered the gravely injured Renuka and immediately rushed her to the Malkangiri District Hospital.

Doctors at the district hospital reported that Renuka Baidya had suffered approximately 60 per cent burns. Given the severity of her condition, she was subsequently referred to a private hospital in Raipur for specialized medical care. Her condition is currently described as critical, and she is undergoing intensive treatment.

Renuka's son and Jaya's husband, Abhinash Baidya, have filed a formal complaint at the Malkangiri police station regarding the incident. Based on his complaint, the police have registered a case and have launched a thorough investigation into the matter. Authorities are currently actively searching for Jaya Baidya, who has been absconding since the incident.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the village, with residents expressing anger and disbelief over the brutality of the alleged crime. The community is grappling with the fact that a family dispute could escalate to such a horrific extent.

The Malkangiri police have assured the villagers that they are taking the matter very seriously and are committed to uncovering the truth and ensuring that appropriate legal action is taken against the perpetrator. The investigation is currently underway, and further details are awaited as the police continue their search for the accused.