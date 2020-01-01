Image Source : PTI Woman law student held for running extortion racket by proxy

The police on Wednesday arrested a 24-year-old woman, a student of law, for allegedly running an arms and extortion racket in Odisha's Cuttack on behalf of a criminal who is in jail. The woman has been visiting the Choudwar circle jail frequently to meet Md Shakeel who was arrested on December 14 for intimidating a businessman and demanding Rs 10 lakh from him, a senior police officer said.

The woman was arrested while she was returning after meeting Shakeel in jail, Cuttack DCP Akhileswar Singh said.

"The woman has allegedly provided arms to Shakeel's associates for extorting people. We are interrogating her to ascertain her links with other criminals involved in illegal trade of firearms in the city," a senior police officer said.

