Woman abducted, raped by Instagram friend in Karnataka, two arrested

A 24-year-old woman from Karkala, Udupi district, was allegedly kidnapped, drugged, and raped by a man she had recently befriended on social media, according to local police reports on Saturday. The incident occurred on the night of August 23 and was reported to the Karkala town police station. The victim, a resident of Karkala, was reportedly abducted by a man named Althaf, who took her to a remote location in his car and raped her.

Udupi Superintendent of Police, Arun K, stated that the woman and Althaf had been in contact through Instagram for the past three months. Both individuals were from Karkala town. On the evening of the incident, Althaf allegedly visited the woman's workplace, where he forcibly took her in his car.

During the abduction, a second individual, identified as Richard Cardoza, joined Althaf. According to the woman's complaint, Althaf had alcohol in the car and coerced her into drinking also that he had allegedly spiked. After that Althaf allegedly raped her and then dropped her back at her home.

Police have arrested both Althaf and Cardoza and seized the vehicle used in the crime. The woman has recorded her statement, which will be presented to the magistrate. She is currently receiving treatment at Kasturba Hospital in Manipal.

"We have taken both Althaf and Cardoza into custody and registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS), including Section 138 for abduction and Section 64 for rape," stated the Superintendent of Police, adding that further investigation is underway.



(With inputs from PTI)



