Thursday, August 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Crime
  4. Delhi: 35-year-old woman killed by her brothers over suspicion of having multiple affairs

Delhi: 35-year-old woman killed by her brothers over suspicion of having multiple affairs

Delhi crime news: According to the police reports, the accused suspected that after her (35-year-old woman) divorce, she had affairs with multiple men.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: August 22, 2024 17:13 IST
Delhi crime news, 35 year old woman killed by her two brothers in delhi, man murdered his sister ove
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi woman murdered by her two brothers over suspicion of having multiple affairs.

Delhi crime news: In a suspected case of honour killing, two men smothered their 35-year-old sister to death in the national capital over suspicion that she was having multiple affairs, said officials today (August 22).

Police examined footage from CCTV cameras to trace and arrest Abdullah and Arib in connection with the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said. He added that there were no signs of sexual assault.

Suspicion of multiple affairs 

"They were suspicious over her activities and felt insulted, and planned to kill their sister," Vardhan said.

He said according to the initial investigation, she was smothered to death. The exact cause of death will be known after postmortem, the DCP said. Her body was recovered from her house in the Hauz Qazi area of central Delhi after police were informed about it around 4:30 am on Thursday, Vardhan said.

More details are awaited in this regard. 
 
ALSO READ: Delhi: Woman allegedly kills husband at home, flees crime scene
 
ALSO READ: Delhi Metro records highest-ever daily ridership on August 20 | Check details here
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Crime

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Crime News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement