Delhi: 35-year-old woman killed by her brothers over suspicion of having multiple affairs

Delhi crime news: In a suspected case of honour killing, two men smothered their 35-year-old sister to death in the national capital over suspicion that she was having multiple affairs, said officials today (August 22).

Police examined footage from CCTV cameras to trace and arrest Abdullah and Arib in connection with the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said. He added that there were no signs of sexual assault.

Suspicion of multiple affairs

"They were suspicious over her activities and felt insulted, and planned to kill their sister," Vardhan said.

He said according to the initial investigation, she was smothered to death. The exact cause of death will be known after postmortem, the DCP said. Her body was recovered from her house in the Hauz Qazi area of central Delhi after police were informed about it around 4:30 am on Thursday, Vardhan said.