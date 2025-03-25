UP shocker: Wife, lover hire contract killer to murder husband just 15 days after marriage Uttar Pradesh crime: On March 19, victim Dilip was found lying injured a field. He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Uttar Pradesh crime: Another shocking incident similar to the recent Meerut murder case has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district. Just 15 days after his marriage, a 25-year-old man was allegedly murdered by a contract killer hired by his wife and her lover, police said. She paid Rs 2 lakh to a contract killer. The accused woman, her lover and the killer have been arrested.

Sahar SHO Pankaj Mishra told news agency PTI that on March 19, the police received information about a man found injured in a field. He was taken to the community health centre in Bidhuna, and his family was informed.

The victim, Dilip Yadav, was later shifted to Saifai hospital and then to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and then to Agra. As his condition deteriorated, his family admitted him to a hospital in Auraiya on March 20. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the night of March 21.

Pragati-Anurag hatched conspiracy

Superintendent of Police Abhijeet R Shankar said that the deceased, Dilip, was married to Pragati on March 5, 2025. Dilip worked as a hydra driver. However, even after marriage, Pragati maintained a romantic relationship with Anurag alias Bablu alias Manoj Yadav, from her village. This led to constant disagreements between her and Dilip, as she was unhappy in the marriage, which had been arranged against her wishes. While she was married to Dilip, her heart remained with Anurag, causing her deep distress.

Pragati reportedly told Anurag that Dilip was wealthy and that if he was eliminated, they could lead a comfortable life together. Determined to be with Anurag, she conspired with him and his associate, Bablu alias Manoj, to get rid of Dilip. Together, they hired contract killer Ramji Chuadhary for Rs 2 lakh. After receiving the money, Ramji lured Dilip to a field under false pretenses, where he shot Dilip to death and fled, thinking he was dead.

The accused, 22-year-old Pragati Yadav, her lover Anurag alias Manoj, and contract killer Ramji Chaudhary, were identified through CCTV footage and subsequently arrested, police said.

During the investigation, the police first apprehended contract killer Ramji and recovered a pistol along with two live cartridges from his possession. Following this, they arrested Anurag Yadav. Police said that further investigation into the case is ongoing.

Meerut murder case

Saurabh Rajput, a former merchant navy officer, was brutally murdered by his wife, Muskan Rastogi, with the help of her lover, Sahil Shukla. The couple allegedly planned the murder months in advance and executed it in a gruesome manner.

Saurabh's body was found chopped into pieces and stuffed inside a drum filled with cement. After the post-mortem, his remains were brought to his home in the Indira Nagar area. His final rites were conducted late Wednesday evening.

The victim's family has alleged that Muskan’s parents were aware of the murder before March 18, when the police were officially informed. Saurabh’s mother, Renu Devi, further claimed that the couple’s 6-year-old daughter knew about her father’s murder and had innocently revealed it by saying, "Papa is in the drum."

According to the police, Muskan and Sahil confessed to killing Saurabh on March 4 by stabbing him multiple times. They then dismembered his body, sealed the remains in a cement-filled drum, and attempted to cover up the crime. The duo was arrested on Tuesday and sent to 14-day judicial custody on Wednesday. Officials reported that both suspects appeared highly distressed in Chaudhary Charan Singh District Jail.

(With PTI inputs)

