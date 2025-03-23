Delhi: 65-year-old man stabbed to death, five injured over children's dispute in Wazirpur area Delhi crime: The injured- Irshad, Kamal, Gautam and Jamal- are undergoing medical treatment. Authorities ruled out any communal angle, calling it a personal dispute that turned violent.

Delhi crime: A 65-year-old man was stabbed to death, and five others were injured in a clash between two families over a dispute in northwest Delhi's Patthar Wala Baag, police said on Saturday (March 22). The deceased has been identified as Radhe Shyam, police said, adding that he has two sons Kamal (35) and Gautam (25).

Kamal's son (8) had a fight with the children of the other family, whose members Irshad (20) and Jamal (53) also allegedly started quarrelling with Kamal and Gautam, he added. The altercation escalated into a physical fight, leading to multiple stabbings.

Shyam was critically wounded and succumbed at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. The injured- Irshad, Kamal, Gautam and Jamal- are undergoing medical treatment, he said. Authorities ruled out any communal angle, calling it a personal dispute that turned violent.

The body has been sent for postmortem at BJRM Hospital, and legal proceedings are underway. A case of murder and attempt to murder has been registered at Bharat Nagar Police Station, with further investigation ongoing.