Fight over a wet towel led Manipur woman to stab her South Korean partner to death

New Delhi:

The dispute over a wet towel allegedly triggered the chain of events that led to the killing of a 47-year-old South Korean national by his live-in partner at a high-rise apartment in Greater Noida’s Sector 150. Reports suggest that the accused, a 22-year-old woman from Manipur, made the disclosure during custodial interrogation, stating that the argument escalated after the victim allegedly passed derogatory remarks about her nationality.

Accused remanded to Judicial custody

As per police officials, the accused, identified as Lum Jianna Pamai, was produced before a Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Gautam Budh Nagar, which remanded her to 14 days of judicial custody. The deceased has been identified as Yuh Duck-Hee, a South Korean citizen from Cheongju-si, who had been residing in India for nearly a decade, according to police records.

Couple had been living together for over two years

According to reports, the couple had been living together at ATS Pious Hideaways for over two years. Police said Yuh was working as a branch manager at a logistics firm in Noida’s Sector 142. Investigators stated that the two met at a pub in Gurugram where Pamai was employed. She later quit her job and moved in with him around a year-and-a-half ago.

According to the woman’s statement to police as per reports, the couple returned home late Saturday night after shopping and dining out. Reports indicate that both consumed alcohol before going to the apartment. Between 2 am and 3 am, Pamai reportedly went to take a bath. Police said that when Yuh later entered the bathroom and found his towel wet, an argument allegedly broke out.

During questioning, Pamai reportedly told investigators that Yuh, who was allegedly intoxicated, began arguing over the towel and made humiliating remarks, including comments about her coming from a “poor country”.

A senior police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the woman claimed such remarks had been made on earlier occasions as well, deeply upsetting her. As per investigation details, the accused claimed that the argument soon turned physical. She told police that she tried to leave the flat, but Yuh allegedly picked up a knife to stop her. According to reports, during the struggle that followed, Pamai managed to snatch the knife and stabbed him in the chest.

Police said that after Yuh collapsed, Pamai called his driver, Gopal, and rushed the injured man to a hospital in Greater Noida, where doctors declared him dead. Reports further stated that she later took him to another private hospital before accepting his death.