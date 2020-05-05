Uttar Pradesh: Dispute between two vegetable vendors over selling cucumbers; 1 dead, 3 injured

A man was killed and three others were injured following a dispute between two vegetable vendors over the selling of cucumbers in the Risia area here, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Makolia village on Monday, they said.

Rafikullah and Quyum were both selling cucumbers. Some persons were buying the popular garden vegetable from Rafikullah when Quyum started calling out them to buy from him, police said.

An argument broke out between the duo which turned into a clash between the families of the two persons, they said.

Rafikullah and his family members were attacked with sticks by Quyum and his sons, they said.

They were rushed to a hospital where Rafikullah was declared brought dead, police said, adding the others are said to be stable.

An FIR was registered against nine persons and main accused Quyum was arrested, they said.

