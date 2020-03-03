UP religious leader, 5 others booked for molesting journalist's wife

Image Source : PTI UP religious leader, five others booked for molesting journalist's wife

A 'kathavachak' (religious story teller) and five others have been booked for allegedly molesting the wife of a local journalist and abusing them in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

According to the victim, the incident took place on February 24 when all six men, including the religious leader Devki Nandan Thakur, allegedly barged into the journalist's house and started abusing him.

The journalist claimed that he had some video linked to the suspects which they wanted back. He alleged that they molested his wife and assaulted the couple.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC and Section 3 (1) of SC/ST Act.

The Refinery Circle Officer Varun Kumar Singh said that the matter was being investigated and all electronic and documentary evidence related to the incident were also being verified.

