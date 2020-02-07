Friday, February 07, 2020
     
UP: Petrol pump staff robbed of Rs 1.95 lakh at gunpoint in Muzaffarnagar

Armed men looted Rs 1.95 lakh cash from a petrol pump on Bhopa Road in the city after threatening the staff at gunpoint, police said. 

Muzaffarnagar Published on: February 07, 2020 14:10 IST
Armed men looted Rs 1.95 lakh cash from a petrol pump on Bhopa Road in the city after threatening the staff at gunpoint, police said. The incident happened on Thursday under New Mandi police station area when the miscreants came on a motorbike and robbed the staff, they said. Police rushed to the spot and started search operations.

Four teams have fanned out to capture the robbers, they added.

