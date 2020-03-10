Shocking! UP man cooks human flesh in dinner, horrified wife runs out of the house

UP man cooks human flesh in dinner, horrified wife runs out of the house

In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old Bijnor man was arrested for cooking human flesh in dinner. The incident which took place in Tikkopur village on Monday came into light after the wife of the man, identified as Sanjay, returned from a market only to find her husband cooking human flesh.

According to the initial probe, the man, a drunkard, had went to the cremation ground and brough flesh from there in a polybag and was frying it on a pan when his wife entered.

Horrified after seeing a human hand and fingers in the pan, Sanjay's wife ran out of the house, alerted the neighbours and called the police. The man, Sanjay, was locked in his home in Bijnor’s Tikkopur village till police came.

The police also found that the man had even attacked his father a few days ago.

Station house officer (SHO) R.C. Sharma said, "We visited the house of the man and found the human flesh. Police have detained the accused. Prima facie, he had brought it from the bank of Ganga where bodies are cremated."

Meanwhile, Sanjay's wife has refused to return home.