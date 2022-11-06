Uttar Pradesh: Dalit man beaten to death for 'stealing' guava in Aligarh

Follow us on Image Source : FILE A senior police officer said, "The body has been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway."

Uttar Pradesh : In a shocking incident in Aligarh, a Dalit man was beaten to death on the suspicion of stealing a guava from an orchard in Manena village on Saturday.

The police registered a case of murder against the orchard owner under relevant sections of the SC/ST Act. According to deputy superintendent of police Abhay Pandey, both the accused have been arrested.

Satya Prakash, brother of the victim Om Prakash,25, said, "My brother had gone to relieve himself in the forest and while returning home picked up a guava from the ground at the orchard. Seeing the guava in his hand, some of the local men, including Bhimsen and Banwari, the orchard's owners, thrashed him brutally with lathis and other heavy objects until he lost consciousness. There were innumerable marks on his body."

Police said that Om Prakash was found lying unconscious on the ground. They rushed him to the district hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A senior police officer said, "The body has been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway."

(With inputs from IANS)

