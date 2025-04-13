Uttar Pradesh: Mentally unfit woman found dead with 'dupatta' tied around her neck in Hathras Uttar Pradesh crime: According to the family of the deceased, Rachna, who had been mentally ill, used to leave home every morning and return in the evening routinely. They said she left home on Saturday morning (April 12) as well but did not return.

In a shocking incident, the body of a mentally unfit 50-year-old woman was found with a dupatta tied around her neck. According to the police report, her body was found in a dry canal in Hathras on Sunday (April 13). The deceased has been identified as Rachna, wife of Sanjay Kumar and a resident of Dayanatpur village in the Hapur district. Her body was found in the canal along Aligarh Road under Hathras Gate police station limits.

Police officials said they suspected foul play as a 'dupatta' (scarf) was found tied around the victim's neck. According to the family of the deceased, Rachna, who had been mentally ill, used to leave home every morning and return in the evening routinely. They said she left home on Saturday morning (April 12) as well but did not return.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ashok Kumar Singh said, "We have initiated an investigation at the spot, with assistance from a forensics team. The body has been sent for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death."

He said Rachna's husband is a farmer and she is survived by two adult sons. Circle Officer (CO) Yogendra Krishna Narayan said further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report.