Urdu poet Munawwar Rana's son shot at in Raebareli

Criminals fired upon Urdu poet Munawwar Rana's son in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli Monday night. Tabrez luckily managed to escape unhurt in the incident.

According to reports, unidentified bike-borne attackers opened fire at Tabrez Rana near a petrol pump in Tripula area of the town. The attackers fired two shots and fled from the spot. The bullets hit Tabrez's SUV.

The police have recorded statement of Tabrez Alam and launched a probe into the incident. Tabrez is a land dealer and told police that he has no enmity with anyone.

The police is scanning the CCTV footage of the area to identify the attackers.

International fame Urdu poet Munawwar Rana belongs to Raebareli, however, he has been staying in Lucknow with son Tabrez since past several years.