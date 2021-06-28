Himachal: 10 killed as van carrying marriage party falls into gorge, PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The pick-up van carrying a marriage party fell into a deep gorge.

At least 10 people died and two others were injured as a van carrying a marriage party fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Monday. The incident took place near Pashog in Shillai sub-division, Shillai Sub Divisional Magistrate Suresh Singha told news agency PTI.

Total 12 persons were in the vehicle when the accident took place. While nine of them died on the spot, one injured succumbed to injuries on way to hospital in Paonta Sahib.

ALSO READ: After backlash, Twitter removes distorted map of India from its website

Expressing grief over the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolonces to the families of those killed. PM Modi also announced an immediate relief of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to injured.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident in Sirmaur, HP. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers with the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of the deceased. Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured," he said in a tweet.

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also expressed condolence for bereaved families and prayed for peace for departed souls, an official spokesperson said.

ALSO READ: Top Lashkar commander Nadeem Abrar arrested in 'big success' for J-K Police

Thakur also directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the affected families and the best treatment to those injured in this accident.

Latest India News