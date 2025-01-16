UP shocker: Woman, six-year-old daughter's throats slit, murdered in Lucknow, probe on

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Image used for representational purposes.

In a shocking double murder case that has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, a mother and her daughter’s throats were slit, the police said. The accused absconded after killing the 25-year-old and her six-year-old daughter in Ishapur village of Malihabad police station area. The police and other officials reached the spot after getting the information.

DP West Vishwajeet Srivastava, who had reached the spot said that the police received information about the murder on Thursday afternoon. “The officers immediately reached there and the crime branch team was engaged. The truth will be revealed soon. Their throats were attacked with a sharp-edged tool. It will be clear after the post-mortem if the necks of both have been cut,” the official said.