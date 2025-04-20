UP man throws acid on wife and daughters in Shahjahanpur village, flees In Shahjahanpur's Tikri village, a man named Ram Gopal allegedly threw acid on his wife and two daughters while they were asleep, suspecting his wife of infidelity. The victims sustained serious injuries and are being treated at a government hospital.

Shahjahanpur:

A man allegedly threw acid on his wife and two daughters while they were asleep in Tikri village of Shahjahanpur, leaving all three seriously injured, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred late Friday night. According to police, the accused, Ram Gopal, suspected his wife Ramguni of having an extramarital affair. He entered the house by jumping over the wall and attacked his 39-year-old wife along with their daughters, 23-year-old Rachita and 16-year-old Neha, while they were sleeping. All three sustained serious burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College hospital.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Devendra Kumar said Ramguni had been living in a rented house in Tikri village with her children, while her husband stayed in Shahabad, Hardoi. “At the time of the attack, the couple’s son Ashu was not at home. He later lodged a complaint against his father,” the ASP said.

Police added that Ram Gopal, a habitual drinker, had sold off his farmland in Shahabad to sustain his addiction. Following frequent quarrels and distrust, Ramguni moved out with the children. The accused is currently absconding, while efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.

(With PTI inputs)