UP honour killing: Man electrocutes daughter, slits her throat over affair with neighbour's son

UP Honour Killing: Father electrocutes daughter, slit her throat over affair with neighbour's son

In a shocking case of honour killing, a father brutally killed his 22-year-old daughter Ferozabad district in what is believed to be the 23rd case of honour killing in the last 18 months in western Uttar Pradesh. The man killed his daughter for having an affair with neighbour's son.

The incident took place on Sunday at about 1:15 am in Salempur Khutiana village, when the victim was alone with her father, while most of the family was in Gurugram. He saw his daughter, Pooja, talking to neighbouring man around midnight on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. After which the accused first electrocuted her and then slit her throat with a knife.

According to Girish Chandra Gautam, station house officer (SHO) of Jasrana, the accused father, Harivansh Kumar, has admitted to the crime.

"During the interrogation, the accused said that he first electrocuted the daughter and later slit her throat with a knife. The weapon used in the crime has also been recovered," the SHO said.

"The father probably saw his daughter talking to her boyfriend Gajendra in late-night, who came to meet her outside her house. When the victim returned to her room, the accused caught her and electrocuted her before slitting her throat," said the officer.

Kumar disapproved of Pooja's relationship with Gajendra, who was also from the same caste and neighbourhood.

Pooja, a post-graduate, was the youngest among five siblings and the only daughter. Her brother, Yogesh filed the murder complaint against his father.

At the time of the incident, only the victim and her father were in the houses the mother and her three brothers were in Gurugram, while the fourth brother lives in another house. The autopsy report is still awaited.

